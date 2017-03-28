Grand Central Market favorite Wexler's Deli is opening a location in Century City, with plenty of pastrami

From Peruvian quinoa bowls in Hollywood to excellent pastrami in Century City, here’s what’s happening in the Los Angeles food and drink world:

Pastrami king: Chef Micah Wexler and partner Michael Kassar, the duo behind the Wexler’s Deli inside Grand Central Market and another location in Santa Monica, have announced a third Wexler’s Deli in the Westfield Century City mall. The restaurant is scheduled to open in the mall’s renovated dining terrace in August. You can expect the pastrami, smoked fish, breads and bagels the deli is known for, and Wexler is promising some new items exclusive to the location. The 400-square-foot restaurant, designed in partnership with Otto Design Group, will have counter seating for 10 plus communal seating and will feature hand-painted illustrations by Gregory Siff. Wexler’s Deli will be open 7 days a week, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., FC22, Los Angeles, www.wexlersdeli.com.

Things in a bowl: Ricardo Zarate, the former chef at Picca as well as the now-closed restaurants Mo-Chica and Paiche, is back with a new restaurant called Mamacita. Named after “mother Earth,” the Hollywood restaurant is serving what it’s calling Peruvian-style BBQ bowls, featuring skirt steak on top of quinoa with a fried egg; and Peruvian poke ceviche on top of choclo and rice. Zarate is also making Peruvian-style wraps filled with chicken, steak or portobello mushrooms, as well as sashimi and kale salads. To drink, there’s purple corn tea and strawberry horchata. Zarate is also scheduled to open a restaurant in the space formerly occupied by Comme Ça on Melrose Avenue called Rosaliné. 6801 Hollywood Blvd., #418, Hollywood, (323) 698-1100, www.mamacitacantina.com.

Going rogue: Wolfgang Puck has opened a new restaurant called the Rogue Experience inside his West Hollywood test kitchen and corporate headquarters. The restaurant will serve a tasting menu for eight guests each night, and it will change from week to week. Test kitchen chef Dave Beran and his team will design the menus, but Puck will make appearances in the kitchen as well. Seatings are available at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Saturday seatings are available for full buy-outs only. Reservations start April 19. Tickets start at $155 per person and can be purchased at rogue-exp.tocktix.com. Email wptestkitchen@wolfgangpuck.com to learn more. 8687 Melrose Ave., Blue Building, West Hollywood.

Thai street food: Chefs David Tewasart (Sticky Rice and Side Chick) and Bryan Sharafkhah-Sharp (White Guy Pad Thai food truck), have opened So Long, Hi, a Thai street food restaurant in the former Soi7 space in downtown L.A. Menu highlights include Thai jerky with a spicy tamarind dipping sauce; green curry with deep-fried roti; traditional pad Thai and Crying Tiger. The restaurant has also already launched a happy hour weekdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with $2 beers, $6 bar bites and $5 pad Thai. 518 W. 7th St., Los Angeles, (213) 537-0333.

New to the market: Three new food vendors have joined the Original Farmers Market in Fairfax, including Local Ice, a small-batch ice cream and Italian ice shop from Studio City; Michelina Artisan Boulanger, a French bakery; and Nonna’s Empanadas, the empanada restaurant that started on 3rd Street in 2009. Nonna’s Empanada’s is now open; Local Ice and Michelina Artisan Boulanger are scheduled to open soon. 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (323) 933-9211, www.farmersmarketla.com.

OC food hall: McFadden Public Market, a new food hall in downtown Santa Ana by restaurateur Leonard Chan and partner Phillip Kwan, is scheduled to open April 8. Some of the food vendors include a fried chicken stand called Rooster Republic; an ice cream shop called Milk Man; and a Vietnamese pho spot called Bone Stock. In addition to food stalls and bars, the hall will also feature vintage arcade games. 515 N. Main St., Santa Ana, www.mcfaddenmarket.com.

Nowruz dinner: Chef Tony Esnault, his wife and business partner, Yassmin Sarmadi, and her mother, Shamsi Katebi, will host a series of Nowruz dinners to celebrate the Persian New Year at Spring restaurant downtown. The dinners will take place Wednesday through Friday and will replace the restaurant’s regular menu for those evenings. The prix-fixe menu will include five courses, including a traditional Persian dish of sabzi polow ba mahi (crispy rice with herbs and white fish), tea and cookies. There will also be a trio of classical Iranian musicians. The menu is priced at $66, and optional wine pairings are also available. 257 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, (213) 372-5189, springlosangeles.com.

Still hungry? A location of Alvin Cailan’s Eggslut has opened at Rick Caruso’s 252 S. Brand in Glendale, next to Shake Shack. E.P. & L.P. restaurant in West Hollywood has launched a new brunch menu with banh mi and Indonesian classics such as nasi goreng. Hinoki & the Bird in Century City has a tasting menu available every Wednesday night. Water Grill downtown is now serving brunch. CREAM, which stands for “cookies rule everything around me,” the shop known for its ice cream cookie sandwiches, will open a location in North Hollywood in April. The Guild Club, a new members-only, reservation-only club by husband-and-wife team Noah and Marin von Blöm, is now open in the Costa Mesa South Coast Collection. Thomas Keller’s the French Laundry is now using the Tock ticketing system for reservations.