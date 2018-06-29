Yankee Doodle decorating: Festive Fourth of July tablescapes

Inexpensive serving trays, baskets and paper goods can boost a Betsy Ross-inspired theme. Choose red, white and blue burger baskets, printed ice cream cups or festively colored platters for star spangled style without over-spending. Another way to keep the budget in check: Shop your own shelves for Americana-inspired pieces that might work unexpectedly together, or pull out your solid white dishes, serving bowls and platters and add blue or red accents (think: napkins, candles, flowers, streamers).