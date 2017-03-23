Kings announce plans to honor broadcaster Bob Miller, call up Jonny Brodzinski

The Kings will hold a Bob Miller Appreciation Day on April 8, honoring their Hall of Fame announcer on the final weekend of his 44-year career.

Miller, 78, recently said health issues had forced him to retire from play-by-play duties after he calls the Kings’ last two regular-season games, on April 8 at Staples Center against the Chicago Blackhawks and on April 9 at Anaheim against the Ducks.

Fan involvement will be part of the events designed to honor Miller. Fans are invited to sign a special signature wall during a pregame fan fest outside of the arena on April 8 and they are being encouraged to submit their favorite photos and/or messages about Miller via social media, using the hash-tag #ThankYouBob. Some of those photos and messages will be featured in the arena during the game.

“As far as any of us can remember, Bob Miller has been the voice of the LA Kings and we are looking forward to honoring Bob and his many, many great contributions to our club and to our sport,” Luc Robitaille, the Kings’ president of business operations, said in a news release issued on Thursday.

“This is a chance for our tremendous fans and the Kings organization itself to give back to Bob and his family. Watching a Kings game will never be the same after these two games but we are thrilled that Bob gets to go out on top.”

Also at that game, two logos honoring Miller will be painted onto the ice behind each net, and players will wear warmup jerseys with his name and the number 44 on the back. Everyone in attendance will get a “Thank You Bob” cheer card and a T-shirt. Miller is scheduled to address the crowd at center ice.

Earlier Thursday, the Kings recalled forward Jonny Brodzinski from Ontario (Calif.) of the American Hockey League. However, he was not scheduled to play Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Brodzinski, 23, had 25 goals and 47 points in 56 games with Ontario this season. He was a fifth-round draft pick in 2013.

He was given No. 76 and will be the first player to wear that number in the team’s history. He played college hockey at St. Cloud State (Minn.) University, as did teammates Nic Dowd and Kevin Gravel.

helene.elliott@latimes.com

Follow Helene Elliott on Twitter @helenenothelen