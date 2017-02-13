Beale Air Force Base opens gates to Oroville Dam evacuees

Beale Air Force Base has opened its gates to residents evacuated from communities below the Oroville Dam.

The base, east of Marysville, has taken in 375 residents as of Monday morning, according to base officials. Residents received food, water and shelter.

“We are planning to receive many more and we offer support to our communities in need,” the base wrote on Facebook. “Team Beale understands the hardships many are enduring during this crisis, and we want to offer all of the aid we can.”

The base is now working with the California Office of Emergency Services to help residents who need long-term and specialized care.

Anyone who needs assistance is urged to call the Beale Air Force Base Emergency Family Action Center at (530) 634-5627.