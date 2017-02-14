LOCAL CALIFORNIA

Officials are rushing to repair the spillways at the Oroville Dam in Northern California and lower the water level in Lake Oroville before rain arrives later this week. Officials are concerned that damage to an emergency spillway could dump large amounts of water into the Feather River, which runs through downtown Oroville.

Butte County sheriff tells residents that evacuation order is lifted

