Officials are rushing to repair the spillways at the Oroville Dam in Northern California and lower the water level in Lake Oroville before rain arrives later this week. Officials are concerned that damage to an emergency spillway could dump large amounts of water into the Feather River, which runs through downtown Oroville.
FEMA approves assistance for Oroville Dam crisis, January storms
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Gov. Jerry Brown's request for assistance in dealing both with the Oroville Dam crisis and damage from record storms that hit the state in January.
Brown issued a state of emergency on Sunday to make it easier for state officials to quickly respond to the situation at the dam, where two damaged spillways have forced the evacuation of more than 100,000 people.
Many residents returned to their homes Tuesday, but officials said they could be evacuated again if storms coming later this week cause water levels at the reservoir to rise too much.
“I want to thank FEMA for moving quickly to approve our requests. This federal aid will get money and resources where it’s needed most," Brown said in a statement.