Frustration and anxiety for Oroville residents forced to flee

As Doris O'Kelley and her husband rushed out of their residence in Oroville on Sunday night, she had one thing on her mind: When would she be able to come home?

O'Kelley, 84, and her husband, William, 86, spent an uneasy and sleepless night on a cot in the evacuation shelter at the Silver Dollar Fairground in Chico. She was itching to get home and was unimpressed with how officials were communicating with residents about the situation.

"I'd like to see them be a little more plain about what's going on," she said. She would have preferred a more straightforward message, she said, than the technical jargon she'd been hearing from authorities.

O'Kelley wasn't worried about the prospect of an incoming storm triggering another emergency. If another evacuation order comes, she said, "I'm going to stay home."

Her husband laughed and shook his head.

Evacuation orders caused such a panicked flight for people that some drivers abandoned their cars on the highways along the escape routes, including highways 99 and 70.

"We've towed about half a dozen cars this morning," said a California Highway Patrol dispatcher in Chico.

On Highway 20 near Yuba City, a large RV sat abandoned and stuck in the mud off the side of the road.