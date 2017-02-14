How do you fix crippled Oroville spillway? Tons of rocks and sandbags

With new storms approach, work will continue Tuesday at Oroville Dam to shore up a damaged emergency spillway that prompted the evacuation of more than 100,000 residents.

What are workers doing?

Drops: Helicopters are dropping sacks of rocks into a hole created by erosion. Dump trucks are also bringing in more rocks to patch other spots and create slurry.

Road: They're also building a gravel road out to where the helicopters are dropping the rocks. Then the trucks can drive out and create a slurry to deposit.

"You're putting rocks in a hole. Then you're putting slurry in to solidify it," said Chris Orrock, spokesman for the Department of Water Resources. "When water comes down, it will hit that patch and roll off."