'It's just another problem they don't need to have': Incoming storms bring powerful wind and rain

The Oroville Reservoir continued to drain Wednesday morning as state water officials raced to reduce the lake’s level ahead of storms expected to arrive after midnight.

As of 5:30 a.m. the reservoir was down 20 feet since it reached capacity on Sunday when it overflowed and sparked sweeping evacuations south of the dam. The lake is draining at 100,000 cubic feet per second, a furious pace that is reducing the state’s second largest reservoir about one foot every three hours.

The Department of Water Resources wants to drop the reservoir’s level 50 feet overall by Sunday, which would provide a half a million acre-feet of space for future storms and, according to officials, ensure the dam doesn’t have to rely a second time on an emergency spillway that rapidly eroded over the weekend.

Engineers have been reinforcing the emergency spillway – an unlined hillside – with heavy boulders carried in by helicopter, as well as sand and concrete slurry. The incoming storms could bring 30 mph winds Thursday and Friday, which could hinder the effort, said National Weather Service Jason Clapp.

“It’s just another problem they don’t need to have,” he said.

Up to 3 inches of rain could fall on the lake and 8 inches in the surrounding mountains and foothills through the weekend, Clapp said. Another storm is due Monday.

“That one looks a little juicier,” and could drop 2 inches of rain on Oroville and 5 inches in the mountains in 24 hours, Clapp said.