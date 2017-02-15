Kangaroos, zebra and deer, oh my! Woman sheltered wild animals during evacuation

Before evacuees returned home Tuesday afternoon, a woman cared for kangaroos, zebras and other animals left behind by residents.

California Highway Patrol officers were checking on abandoned properties in the affected areas on Tuesday morning, when they came across the exotic animals at Tamara Archer Houston’s family farm in Sutter County, said Officer Chad Hertzell, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol in North Sacramento.

“It was like ‘Wow, a zebra,’ ” he said.

Archer Houston and her family had been collecting animals left during the rush to evacuate, according to the CHP.

“We had fun,” she said in a video on Facebook. “It was good.”

Among the rescued animals were two kangaroos named Kenzie and Dottie, Archer Houston said in the video, filmed by CHP officers.

“Kenzie actually sleeps inside with her owner every night in her bed in her diaper, so this has to be a whole new deal for her,” she said.

The sight was a rare treat for officers.

“We are thankful for the random acts of kindness we find out in the community,” the CHP wrote on Facebook. “Everyone seems to be coming together to take care of each other. This is what makes California so special.”

More than 100,000 people were ordered to evacuate from communities downstream of Lake Oroville on Sunday night after the emergency spillway at the dam developed a hole, prompting fears it could collapse.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea lifted the mandatory evacuation order Tuesday and changed it to a warning.

Although residents and business owners were allowed to return to their communities, he urged them to be prepared to evacuate again at a moment’s notice should new problems arise.