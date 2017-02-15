The rain has started to return in Northern California and will continue over the next few days, but officials aren't as concerned about the upcoming weather so much as the damage already done to the Oroville Dam's already compromised main spillway.
The risk of flooding has dropped substantially, but Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea warned residents Wednesday that they remain in "an emergency situation."
No looting but some burglaries during Oroville evacuation, sheriff says
|Paige St. John
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea repeated his insistence Wednesday that there had been no looting while Oroville was under mandatory evacuation orders, but he conceded that the town had seen "burglaries."
"Certainly we've had burglaries," he said, adding that there are burglaries every day.
Honea drew a firm distinction between the two forms of theft. Looting, he said, is a massive and organized stealing of everything within a structure, and "is very rare."
Honea urged residents returning to the area to be prepared to leave again if necessary. "This is an ongoing situation."
He said the state has agreed to post National Guard units in the region, part of what he called "staging of resources" should another emergency arise.