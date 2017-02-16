The rain has started to return in Northern California and will continue over the next few days, but officials aren't as concerned about the upcoming weather so much as the damage already done to the Oroville Dam's already compromised main spillway.
The risk of flooding has dropped substantially, but Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea warned residents Wednesday that they remain in "an emergency situation."
- Engineers are racing to lower the water level at Lake Oroville.
Oroville Dam flooding risks keep schools closed
Several schools remain closed in communities affected by the Oroville Dam emergency.
All school districts except for Chico and Paradise in Butte County will be closed through Friday. Wheatland High School, Yuba College and the Marysville Joint and Wheatland Elementary school districts in Yuba County also will be closed.
"We believe this gives our families and staff sufficient time to make 'longer-term' plans," said Supt. Craig M. Guensler of the Wheatland Elementary School District.
Most school districts in Butte County will resume classes Tuesday. Monday is a holiday.
Guensler said the district could reassess school closures next week.
"The safety of our staff and students is our largest priority, and we will continue to make sure we keep our schools safe," he said.