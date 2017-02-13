Oroville Dam: This is what 100,000 cubic feet of water per second looks like

Times reporter Chris Megerian was was able to drive across the dam to where the spillway is. Here are his impressions:

The lake behind me is placid, but geysers of water are shooting down the concrete spillway. It rushes down like a water slide the width of a freeway, and then plummets down below. I can see the mist rising from where it hits the river, and I can see the river in the distance.

There's a lot of activity here as repairs begin to the emergency spillway. Helicopters are flying overhead carrying sacks of rocks, and they're dropping those off on the far side of the emergency spillway, where there was some erosion. Then there are giant dump trucks carrying more rocks across the dam and a road that passes over the concrete spillway, and they're dumping those rocks in another spot.