Oroville Dam: This is what 100,000 cubic feet of water per second looks like

More than 100,000 people were told to evacuate from areas near Oroville Dam in Northern California on Sunday because officials feared that an emergency spillway could fail, sending huge amounts of water into the Feather River, which runs through downtown Oroville, and other waterways. But by late Sunday night, officials said the immediate threat had passed.
- The mass evacuations cap a week of frantic efforts to prevent flooding as the reservoir behind the United States' tallest dam reached capacity and its main spillway was severely damaged.
- Gov. Jerry Brown issued an emergency order late Sunday to bolster the state's response.
|Chris Megerian
Times reporter Chris Megerian was was able to drive across the dam to where the spillway is. Here are his impressions:
The lake behind me is placid, but geysers of water are shooting down the concrete spillway. It rushes down like a water slide the width of a freeway, and then plummets down below. I can see the mist rising from where it hits the river, and I can see the river in the distance.
There's a lot of activity here as repairs begin to the emergency spillway. Helicopters are flying overhead carrying sacks of rocks, and they're dropping those off on the far side of the emergency spillway, where there was some erosion. Then there are giant dump trucks carrying more rocks across the dam and a road that passes over the concrete spillway, and they're dumping those rocks in another spot.