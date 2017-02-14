LOCAL CALIFORNIA

Officials are rushing to repair the spillways at the Oroville Dam in Northern California and lower the water level in Lake Oroville before rain arrives later this week. They are concerned that damage to an emergency spillway could dump large amounts of water into the Feather River, which runs through downtown Oroville.

Oroville residents: 'We can go home!'

Erica Stenholm and Ronnie Vaughan talk about having to evacuate their home earlier this week because of the Oroville emergency. They were given the go-ahead from officials to return to their house on Tuesday.

