



James Nash, 86, of Oroville heard about the evacuation order from his apartment building manager. A retired chef and Korean War vet, he wasn't sure where to go, and was upset that Oroville officials didn't seem to be doing more.

He couldn't make it to Chico on his bike. He carried a small bag with shaving gear, a washcloth and paper towels.



"No blankets. No water," he said.



He said he remembered an evacuation order in 1997, which he ignored, and there was no flooding. He didn't expect much flooding from this evacuation order either.

"I don't believe it's going to happen," he said.



But he didn't feel comfortable staying home. So he stood on a bridge, watching the water of the Feather River rush by below.

Sergia Richard-Madrid, 62, was working her shift at Home Depot in Marysville on Sunday afternoon when the cellphones began to ring. They were calls about the mandatory evacuation.

She and other workers, unable to reach the store manager, decided to leave.

She went home but the rest of her family had already left. Some of them wound up north in Chico, but she headed south on California 70 — only to be diverted when authorities began evacuating low-lying Marysville as well, about an hour south of Oroville.

She said she never worried about living near the dam.

"No, because I expected DWR to do the right thing and let us know if they had questions about the stability," she said of the state Department of Water Resources.

Presley Amata had a little more warning than most about the failing spillway. A friend of her uncle works at the dam and called at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday with the warning to leave.

Amata, 23, and her husband and 4-year-old son live in Yuba City on the Feather River. They piled precious belongings on top of cabinets and other furniture, and then began driving west.

They made it only a few miles out of town before the traffic jam on California 20 stopped them at a Union 76 gas station that was quickly turning into an evacuation center.

Amata said her father remained trapped in Marysville, separated by a closed underpass from his truck.

"I don't know what he's going to do, "she said.