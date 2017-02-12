"This is not a drill. Repeat this is not a drill,” the National Weather Service said Sunday, urging people living below Oroville Dam to evacuate.
The evacuation was ordered because of a “hazardous situation” involving the Northern California dam's emergency spillway. The National Weather Service said the auxiliary spillway is expected to fail and could send an “uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville.”
- The mass evacuations cap a week of frantic efforts to prevent flooding as the reservoir behind America’s tallest dam reached capacity and its main spillway was severely damaged.
- On Saturday, water levels rose so high that an emergency spillway was used for the first time. Officials initially believed the measure worked. But this afternoon, as more water from record storms flowed into Lake Oroville, officials detected a hole in the emergency spillway.
- Officials are now trying to reduce water levels at the dam and repair the emergency spillway.
- A failure of the emergency spillway could cause huge amounts of water to flow into the Feather River, which runs through downtown Oroville, and other waterways.
Swift-water rescue teams stream into Oroville amid the flood danger
Swift-water rescue teams are being dispatched from fire departments in Los Angeles, Long Beach and others across California to help with the situation at Oroville Dam.
Officials have evacuated tens of thousands of people after a hole was found at the emergency spillway of the dam, raising concerns about it failing and sending water into Oroville and other communities.