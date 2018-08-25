All westbound lanes reopened on 105 Freeway after fatal early morning crash

All westbound lanes of the 105 Freeway reopened Friday evening after a fiery crash that killed two people shut down the area early Friday, authorities said. The eastbound lanes had been reopened hours earlier.
The highway had been closed near Prairie Avenue since 5:15 a.m. when a tanker truck collided with a Range Rover, triggering an explosion that also forced the Metro Green Line to shut down, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Commuters found themselves stranded for miles in both directions, with some driving the wrong way in an attempt to get off the freeway. The eastbound lanes opened about 8 a.m., but it took nearly 12 more hours to open the entire freeway.