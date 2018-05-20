Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Compton

Authorities are searching for a motorist responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a cyclist in Compton early Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a call just after midnight Sunday at the intersection of Bradfield Avenue and Alondra Boulevard, said Sheriff’s Sgt. Danny Martinez. The cyclist appeared to have been struck by a car that had then driven off, he said.

NBC Los Angeles identified the victim as 59-year-old Darnell Parker Sr. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are still searching for clues that may help identify the driver of the car, Martinez said.

“There are detectives out there and they’re working the case,” he said.

soumya.karlamangla@latimes.com

Twitter: @skarlamangla