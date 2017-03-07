Millions of Californians would likely lose health coverage under GOP's Obamacare replacement, experts say

Millions of Californians would likely lose health coverage under the Obamacare replacement bill released by House Republicans this week, experts say.

The GOP alternative would undo the requirement that everyone have insurance and change how subsidies are offered through the state’s insurance marketplace, Covered California. But the biggest impact would likely be on the state’s Medicaid program, known as Medi-Cal, which provides coverage to more than a third of California’s residents.

The Affordable Care Act offered states money to allow more people into their Medicaid programs, which are jointly funded by state and federal governments. California is one of 31 states that took the deal, and now receives $15.3 billion in federal funding for the Medicaid expansion, according to the state’s Legislative Analyst’s Office.

The new bill — called the American Health Care Act — would begin phasing out federal money for the expansion starting in 2020. Though states could still let people join the program, the cut would make it likely the state would scrap the program. Approximately 3.7 million Californians have coverage through the expansion, according to state figures.

The House bill would also change the way Medicaid is funded overall, which would imperil coverage not just for the newly-insured but for millions who’ve been part of the program in California for decades.

Under the current funding model for Medicaid created by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965, the federal government reimburses states for their programs’ expenses regardless of how big they are. But Medicaid has been criticized as unsustainable and inefficient, with an annual price tag of more than $500 billion and growing.

The GOP alternative plan would instead give states a fixed amount of money each year, which supporters say would create an incentive for states to use the money more efficiently and eliminate waste and fraud.

It would also effectively cap the total dollars states receive. Though California could try to trim costs by reevaluating the benefits it offers through Medi-Cal or how much doctors are paid, the funding cut would likely be too big to overcome other than by dropping people from the program.

Analyses of similar proposals have found that they would lead to Medicaid enrollment declines of roughly 30% over the next several years. That would mean more than 2 million Californians losing insurance, not including those affected by the scaling back of the expansion.

“Such a change would effectively reverse a 50-year trend of expanding Medicaid in order to protect the most vulnerable Americans,” according to a recent report from the Commonwealth Fund.

House Republicans did not release an analysis Monday of how their plan would affect insurance coverage nationwide.

The Affordable Care Act has had a big impact in California, leading to millions gaining insurance. The state’s uninsured rate reached a record low of 7.1% last year, according to data released last month.

The House bill would preserve some popular features of the law, including requiring that insurers offer coverage to people with preexisting conditions and allowing young adults to stay on their parents’ plans through age 26.

It would do away with the mandate that all Americans have insurance or pay a penalty, which has been highly unpopular. It would also ban federal funding for Planned Parenthood and any other medical institutions that provide abortion services.

The law would also change the way that tax credits are calculated for people who buy insurance through the marketplaces created by the law. Approximately 1.2 million Californians currently use subsidies to buy health plans through California’s marketplace, known as Covered California.

Subsidies under the Affordable Care Act are calculated based on how much money people make and the price of health plans. The House GOP alternative would instead link subsidies primarily to consumers’ age.

That would mean less federal assistance for low-income Californians and more for some higher-income Californians, experts say.

The average tax credit for a 40-year-old who makes $20,000 a year would drop from $4,143 under Obamacare to $3,000 under the new plan, according to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation. The average for a 40-year-old American who makes $40,000 would increase from $1,021 to $3,000, the analysis found.

Californians who make $75,000 annually currently don’t receive tax credits to buy insurance, but they would receive between $2,000 and $4,000 annually.

