Beverly Hills mayor, developers tangle over Hilton high-rise plan

Plans to erect Beverly Hills’ tallest building ever have pitted two deep-pocketed developers against each other and sparked public debate about whether a dramatically altered skyline might forever change the character of the self-proclaimed “Garden Spot of the World.”

But it’s more than just the relative merits of proposals by the Beverly Hilton and China’s Wanda Group, on neighboring pieces of prime real estate at Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards, that are fueling controversy in the wealthy enclave.

There’s also Mayor John Mirisch, whose online salvos and public comments have cast him in the unusual role — for a city leader — of championing one mega-dollar project while vehemently opposing another.

Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch at City Hall. (Ricardo Dearatanha / Los Angeles Times)

The object of Mirisch’s ire is Hilton’s bid to build a 26-story high-rise adjacent to its landmark hotel, which has long hosted the annual Golden Globe Awards show and other gala events. The $700-million project would effectively stack two previously approved condominium towers of eight and 18 stories each, while adding a Waldorf Astoria hotel and expanding a green space from 1.25 acres to 1.7 acres.

Hilton owner Beny Alagem describes it as a win-win for his Oasis West Realty and the city.

“After 62 years in Beverly Hills, we are steadfast partners with the community and care about what the future holds for Beverly Hills,” he said. “This proposal is about true community partnership and creating a new asset for our neighbors and a stronger legacy for the Beverly Hilton.”

Mirisch contends it’s something else altogether.

“This is a skyscraper initiative masquerading as a garden and open space initiative,” he said in a recent interview, noting that the 375-foot Hilton tower would be more than twice the height of anything in Beverly Hills now.

He also said it will harm the small-town feel and architectural character of the city, which he calls “low-rise and human-scale.”

“Beverly Hills is not Manhattan; we are not Dubai; and we are not Century City,” he wrote in an open letter to city residents in April, included with an anti-Hilton piece he penned for The Huffington Post. “There is simply no good reason for us to allow such a ridiculously outsize monstrosity just to satisfy the financial desires of a developer.”

An empty lot where Wanda plans a $1.2-billion condo and hotel project, across Merv Griffin Way form the Beverly Hilton. (Ricardo Dearatanha / Los Angeles Times)

What has rankled Mirisch, besides the tower’s height, is that Alagem is going directly to voters for final approval with an initiative on the November ballot. Alagem, who was born in Israel and founded Packard Bell Electronics in 1986, has spent more than $3 million to organize and promote the initiative, city records show.

Mirisch calls it a “loophole” that allows the project to bypass the usual public-review process.

Hilton spokeswoman Marie Garvey said Mirisch has distorted the issue and notes that if the 26-story structure is voted down, her client will still be allowed to build the smaller, previously approved towers. Mirisch opposed that plan, which was approved in a 2008 referendum marked by allegations of voter fraud.

“It’s not clear what is motivating the mayor to misinform the residents, especially when you consider that his opposition, if successful, results in the construction of the very project he fought so hard to stop eight years ago,” she said.

But it’s not just Mirisch’s opposition to the Hilton project that has raised hackles in and around City Hall. It’s also his unabashed support for Wanda’s $1.2-billion One Beverly Hills development, itself a modified plan that’s now under city review.

Wanda Group, the real estate and entertainment giant run by Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin, owns the largest movie theater circuit in China and the AMC chain in this country. It bought Burbank production firm Legendary Entertainment for $3.5 billion earlier this year, and more recently has sought a 49% stake in Paramount Pictures.

In 2014, Wanda purchased the property at 9900 Wilshire, a former Robinsons-May store site, which had been approved for 235 condos. Its current plans call for 193 luxury condos and a 134-room hotel, which would compete with Hilton properties just to the east, across Merv Griffin Way.

Mirisch has praised Wanda as “the good twin” of the two developments.

“They’re good because they’re going through the process, the way everybody else does — the way that Mrs. Smith does if she wants to add a balcony or a second floor to her house,” he said. “She has to go through the process, and that process is meant to protect the residents.”

Mirisch’s stances have prompted some current and former city officials to criticize him for taking sides.

“Our job is not to advocate for one project over another,” Vice Mayor Nancy Krasne said at a Beverly Hills Municipal League meeting earlier this summer.

“I do not know what the views of my other council members are except you, and I will not speak on their behalves,” she told Mirisch. “The voters will tell us what they want, and that's what I'm going to listen to.”

Former Mayor Bob Tannenbaum echoed her sentiment.

“All I’m saying is if you don’t like the 26 stories or whatever, you vote against it,” he said at the meeting.

Mirisch, a fourth-generation resident of Beverly Hills and the scion of a celebrated Hollywood film family, was elected to the City Council in 2009 and 2013 and is on his second one-year term as mayor, a part-time post that pays $785 a month but is his full-time job for now.

He spent nearly five years beginning in 2006 as a marketing and distribution executive for IMAX, building the entertainment technology company’s business in China and Japan, according to his online biography. He later worked for Paramount Pictures for about a year, during which he also had dealings with emerging markets including China and Russia, his bio states.

In the interview, Mirisch said he’d had some dealings with Wanda’s entertainment division years ago, but that no one he knew then is involved in the Wanda project now.

Emails obtained by The Times through the California Public Records Act indicate he has been chummy with at least one top Wanda project manager, Rohan a’Beckett, director of marketing and sales for Wanda Beverly Hills Properties LLC.