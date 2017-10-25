Harvey Weinstein accuser says his company was negligent in his abuse of women

An attorney for a woman accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct said Wednesday that the Weinstein Co. should be held liable for millions in damages because key executives at the company must have known of the producer's behavior.

The attorney represents actress Dominique Huett, who alleged in a civil lawsuit filed Tuesday that the movie mogul lured her into a Beverly Hills hotel in 2010 for a meeting about her career and made unwanted sexual contact.

At a news conference in Westwood, Huett said she didn't report the incident to the Weinstein Co. and had no independent knowledge of whether others at the company knew what happened in the hotel room, or what the producer's intentions were in setting up the meeting.

But Jeff Herman, her attorney, said that executives must have long been aware his behavior, given the decades-long history of allegations and confidential settlements now being made public.

"We believe there will be substantial evidence to show that key people at the company knew that this was going on," he said. "We allege the Weinstein Company knew that Harvey Weinstein ... was using his position at the Weinstein Company to bring young, aspiring actresses into vulnerable places where he would then prey on them."

Huett said she met Weinstein at a bar at the Peninsula Hotel to talk about her career as an actress, when he demanded they go up to his room. He gave her champagne and came back into the room in a bathrobe, insisting on her giving him a massage and later performing oral sex on her, despite her repeatedly saying no, she said at the news conference.

"I felt too frozen to run out of the room," she said.

Herman said holding the company financially liable would bring change to an industry-wide problem.

"This case is really about putting the casting couch on trial," he said. "It's an indictment of Hollywood."

Huett is the latest among more than half a dozen women who have accused Weinstein of sexual assault or rape and among more than 50 women who have publicly detailed a range of inappropriate behavior by the mogul. Police in Los Angeles, New York and London are investigating some of the claims.

On Tuesday, Mimi Haleyi, a production assistant on a Weinstein Co. TV show, she was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein in 2006 in New York.

A spokeswoman for Weinstein has said that “allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied.”

victoria.kim@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter @vicjkim