Weinstein Co. seeks to dismiss class-action lawsuit, saying Weinstein was solely responsible for his action

New Zealand-born model Brock stated that in 1998 she was tricked into going to Weinstein's room in Cannes, France. After his assistants had left, she stated, he appeared naked demanding a massage and she had to hide in the bathroom as he pounded on the door. When she eventually got back to her hotel, Brock called her mother and actor Rufus Sewell, who replied: "Don't tell me you have been Weinsteined," according to the complaint. The incident was recounted in a Los Angeles Times article about Weinstein's ties to the fashion business.