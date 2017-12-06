Bel-Air brush fire: Road closure, evacuation zones, getting through the gridlock

A brush fire swept through the Bel-Air area early Wednesday, closing the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass.
The closure of one of California’s busiest freeways has caused a ripple effect for the morning commute.
Here’s what you need to know:
TRAFFIC
405 completely closed; traffic jammed
— The 405 is closed during the heavy morning rush hour between the 10 and 101 freeways.
— All transition roads at the 405/10 and 405/101 interchanges are also closed.
— The CHP is helping cars trapped on the closed portions of the freeway to exit safely.
— Some canyon roads in Bel-Air remain open but are jammed with residents trying to evacuate and fire trucks headed to the fire.
— Officials urge commuters to avoid the area.
— Coldwater Canyon Drive, Beverly Glen Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard remain open.
— The 101 Freeway, another key route between the San Fernando Valley and the rest of the city, remains open but is jammed.
EVACUATIONS
Large swath of Bel-Air
— Moraga Drive
— Linda Flora Drive
— Casiano Road down to Bellagio Road
— Areas east of the 405, Mulholland Drive to the north, Sunset Boulevard to the south and Roscomare Road to the east.
Sources: Los Angeles Fire Department; Caltrans; LADOT