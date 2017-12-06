Bel-Air brush fire: Road closure, evacuation zones, getting through the gridlock

A brush fire swept through the Bel-Air area early Wednesday, closing the 405 Freeway through the Sepulveda Pass.

The closure of one of California’s busiest freeways has caused a ripple effect for the morning commute.

Here’s what you need to know:

TRAFFIC

405 completely closed; traffic jammed

— The 405 is closed during the heavy morning rush hour between the 10 and 101 freeways.

— All transition roads at the 405/10 and 405/101 interchanges are also closed.

— The CHP is helping cars trapped on the closed portions of the freeway to exit safely.

— Some canyon roads in Bel-Air remain open but are jammed with residents trying to evacuate and fire trucks headed to the fire.

— Officials urge commuters to avoid the area.

— Coldwater Canyon Drive, Beverly Glen Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard remain open.

— The 101 Freeway, another key route between the San Fernando Valley and the rest of the city, remains open but is jammed.

EVACUATIONS

Large swath of Bel-Air

— Moraga Drive

— Linda Flora Drive

— Casiano Road down to Bellagio Road

— Areas east of the 405, Mulholland Drive to the north, Sunset Boulevard to the south and Roscomare Road to the east.

Sources: Los Angeles Fire Department; Caltrans; LADOT