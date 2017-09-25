Dramatic videos show motorists encountering huge flames along 91 Freeway amid Canyon fire

As firefighters battled a fast-moving brush fire that was threatening homes in Corona, drivers on the 91 Freeway encountered a terrifying scene of flames along the side of the highway.

Motorists took dramatic videos of the flames as they raced up hillsides along the freeway.

The California Department of Transporation said on Twitter that it had closed several lanes on the freeway and that traffic was backed up about seven miles during peak commute hours.

Green River Road was closed at Palisades Drive, Serfas Club Drive and Paseo Grande. Residents not affected by evacuations may enter with identification.

The following roads also were closed to incoming traffic: Dominguez Ranch Road, Nicholas Place, Canyon Crest Drive, Boulder Drive, Suncrest Drive, Ridgeline Drive (south of Green River), Serfas Club (south of Green River), Montana Ranch Road, Del Mar Way and Trudy Way.

About 1,500 Corona residents were forced to evacuate as the fast-moving Canyon fire exploded to 2,000 acres in the Santa Ana Mountains near the Anaheim-Corona border, threatening homes.

Late Monday, officials said the blaze had damaged one home in the Dominguez Ranch area and burned a big rig. The fire was only 5% contained.