10 Freeway closure greets Monday commuters after massive fire. Try not to drive, officials urge

Federal, state and local agencies are working together to fix a section of the 10 Freeway through downtown Los Angeles as roughly 300,000 commuters are introduced to a major detour on their Monday morning commute after a weekend fire damaged the freeway overpass.

Mayor Karen Bass said it’s still too soon to say whether the stretch of highway will be completely demolished or repaired as engineers work to see how much damage was caused by the intense fire early Saturday at two storage yards.

“This morning, I want to speak directly to the 300,000 people who would normally drive on the stretch of the 10,” Bass said during a news conference Monday morning. “And to those who live, work or have appointments or schools in the area. As we made clear yesterday, this was a huge fire and the damage will not be fixed in an instant.”

Multiple agencies have scrambled to determine what happens next after the sudden closure of a mile-long section of the heavily trafficked freeway, between Alameda Street and the East L.A interchange, a key east-west route through downtown.

Engineers worked over the weekend to determine the extent of the damage, and officials expect to have more information later in the day.

Officials encouraged car commuters to try alternatives, such as Metrolink, rail lines and local bus services, which are all expecting an increase in daily riders.

Metro Chief Executive Stephanie Wiggins told Angelenos to “plan ahead, share the ride, and keep up to date” on the disruption from the 10 Freeway closure. She said there was a noticeable increase of cars parked at Union Station on Sunday, indicating people are taking advantage of public transportation.

The state fire marshal with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is expected to complete its investigation Monday, giving officials a better sense of what led to the massive fire, according to California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin.

Mitigation of hazardous materials at the site is complete, clearing the way for structural engineers and maintenance crews to start their work, Omishakin said. They have taken samples of the freeway columns and bridge deck to determine the extent of the fire’s damage.

Monday’s commute is the first weekday for Angelenos encountering the disruption. The mayor’s office sent an emergency advisory Sunday evening alerting residents about the detour, and officials encouraged employers to let their employees work remotely if possible.

Nearby schools will remain open Monday, the Los Angeles Unified School District said, though traffic is expected to be worse, especially in Boyle Heights and south of downtown.

“This is our litmus test,” Omishakin said. “Did we reach everyone and convince them that they need to plan ahead and plan alternate routes?”

Bass said the problem is being tackled by agencies from the local, state and federal levels. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg called Bass and reassured her that federal officials are aware of the impact from closing one of the busiest freeway corridors in the country.

“Losing the stretch of the 10 Freeway will take time and money from people’s lives and businesses,” Bass said. “It’s disrupting in every way. Whether you were talking about traveling to and from work, or your childcare plans, and the flow of goods and commerce, this will disrupt the lives of Angelenos.”

The fire was reported early Saturday, shortly after midnight, in the 1700 block of East 14th Street after a pallet yard under the freeway caught fire and spread to a second pallet yard, damaging the freeway overpass and destroying several vehicles, including a firetruck, authorities said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Saturday to help expedite the work. Acknowledging “the anxiety of millions and millions that live in this region,” Newsom noted that 300,000 vehicles travel through the freeway corridor daily. And he said he knew the question many are asking is: “When the hell is this going to get reopened?”