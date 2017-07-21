Amber Alert issued for autistic teen after car stolen from Jack in the Box in Paramount

An Amber Alert was issued early Friday for an autistic teen who was inside an idling car outside a fast-food restaurant in Paramount when it was stolen, authorities said.

Frankie Vargoa, 17, was seated inside his sister’s car sometime after 11:30 p.m. Thursday when she ran into Jack in the Box in the 6600 block of East Alondra Boulevard to retrieve an order, said Sgt. Bob Boese, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

When she returned, he said, her car and brother were gone.

Family members told deputies that Frankie has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old, Boese said.

Authorities said Frankie is 5-foot-7, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray tank top with tan shorts and white socks with slippers.

The vehicle is a black 2009 Honda Civic with gray rims, a cracked windshield and a rear license plate that has a glowing blue light. The license plate number is 7LGH091.

Anyone with information about Frankie or the vehicle is urged to call 911.

