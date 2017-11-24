Rescuers unable to save 11-month-old found floating in tub after mom stepped away, authorities say

An 11-month-old boy died after being found unresponsive in the bathtub of a Compton motel, authorities said Friday.

The results of the autopsy on Matthew Diaz were deferred pending additional investigation, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's website.

L.A. County sheriff's detectives were dispatched to the 4000 block of North Long Beach Boulevard around 2 p.m. Monday in response to a call reporting that a baby had stopped breathing, said Deputy Kelvin Moody of the Sheriff's Department.

The baby died at a hospital, said coroner's Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

The boy's mother said she was bathing her son and left the bathroom for a short time. When she returned, the boy was floating in the water, unresponsive and not breathing, she said, according to Moody.

“The victim's cause of death is unknown at this time and will be determined by the coroner,'' Moody said.