The mystery of a SoCal baby found dead in dumpster in 1987 is finally solved

On Oct. 13, 1987, a newborn baby was found discarded and dead inside a dumpster behind a business in the 5400 block of La Sierra Avenue in Riverside.

Riverside County officials at the time ruled the death a homicide, but detectives were unable to identify any suspects in the baby’s death, according to the Riverside Police Department.

But now, almost 37 years, authorities say a breakthrough in the cold case from a new DNA analysis has helped detectives identify and arrest the baby’s mother, Melissa Jean Allen Avila, 55. She was 19 in October 1987, when the baby was found dead, police said.

Avila was recently apprehended in North Carolina and extradited this month to Riverside County, where she was booked on suspicion of murder. She is being held in lieu of a $1.1-million bail.

Detectives said there was no evidence the baby’s father had any link to the case.

Riverside police officials reminded the public that state law protects parents or caregivers who surrender a newborn, 3 days or younger, to any hospital room or fire station without fear of arrest or prosecution.

That law, however, was established in 2001.