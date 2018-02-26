Robert Durst's murder case marked by acrimony and ugly confrontations between lawyers

Durst's life and legal battles have long set the benchmark for bizarre. The multimillionaire born into a New York real estate empire disguised himself for a while as a mute woman in a blond wig while living in a $300-a-month apartment in Texas (Durst said he moved to escape media attention after New York authorities reopened an investigation into his first wife's disappearance). While in Texas, Durst admitted to chopping up his neighbor's body and dumping the parts into Galveston Bay (a jury acquitted him of murder). Years later, a security camera caught footage of him urinating on candy at a pharmacy near his Houston condo (his attorney attributed the "urgency in urination" to recent surgeries).