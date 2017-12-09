Earthquake: 3.5 quake strikes near Cahuilla, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Saturday afternoon four miles from Cahuilla, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:45 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 3.1 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 19 miles from Hemet, Calif., and 98 miles from Mexicali, Mexico.

In the past 10 days, there have been five earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

