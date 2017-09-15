Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes near Morettis Junction

A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Friday morning two miles from Morettis Junction, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 6:22 a.m. PDT at a depth of 6.2 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 14 miles from Ramona, 15 miles from San Diego Country Estates and 20 miles from Escondido.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.