Earthquake: 3.4 quake strikes near Big Bear City

A shallow magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning 19 miles from Big Bear City, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 7:25 a.m. PDT at a depth of 4.3 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 21 miles from Yucca Valley, 31 miles from Desert Hot Springs, and 34 miles from Twentynine Palms.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

