Earthquake: 3.5 quake strikes near Morgan Hill, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Thursday morning seven miles from Morgan Hill, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 11:40 a.m. PDT at a depth of 4.3 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was eight miles from Gilroy, Calif., and 19 miles from Watsonville, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.