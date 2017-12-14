Gold Line train, car collide in Pasadena; motorist hurt

A collision involving a Metro Gold Line train and a vehicle near a Metro station in Pasadena on Thursday left a motorist with minor injuries, authorities said.

Paramedics sent to Del Mar Boulevard and Arroyo Parkway about 9:35 a.m. took the man, in his 70s, to a hospital for treatment, said Lisa Derderian of the Pasadena Fire Department. The man was not identified.

About three dozen people were on the train; none were hurt, Derderian said.

Train delays of up to 10 minutes were expected in the area, according to Metro. The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.