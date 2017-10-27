Grand Central Market celebrates 100 years of feeding L.A.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and other officials plan to be on hand today when the Grand Central Market in downtown Los Angeles celebrates its 100th birthday with a layer cake, free rides on Angels Flight, a costume contest, live music and other special events.

Los Angeles Herald-Examiner Grand Central Market in the 1960s. Grand Central Market in the 1960s. (Los Angeles Herald-Examiner)

Los Angeles Herald-Examiner Grand Central Market in the 1970s. Grand Central Market in the 1970s. (Los Angeles Herald-Examiner)

The celebration is set to get underway at 10:30 a.m. at 317 S. Broadway and last until 10 p.m. The day's activities will also include vintage film projections, retro food and drink specials and a limited edition commemorative envelope and stamp cancellation.

The market opened on Oct. 27, 1917, at the foot of the Angels Flight Funicular, which carried residents of the Bunker Hill neighborhood to the commercial district below. The market features dozens of independently operated food stalls and is a popular breakfast, lunch and dinner spot for downtown workers and visitors.

Patrick T. Fallon / Bloomberg People shop at Grand Central Market. People shop at Grand Central Market. (Patrick T. Fallon / Bloomberg)

Los Angeles Public Library The meat counter in the 1930s. The meat counter in the 1930s. (Los Angeles Public Library)