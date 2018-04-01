Man killed while trying to cross 101 Freeway in Hollywood

A 48-year-old man was struck and killed by a motorist while he was crossing the 101 Freeway in Hollywood on Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.
The pedestrian was identified as Robert Sanderlin of Los Angeles, the CHP reported. He was crossing from the southbound lanes, over the center median and into the northbound lanes just south of Hollywood Boulevard at 10:55 p.m. when he was struck by a 2007 Honda Accord, the CHP said.
Sanderlin was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorist, a 21-year-old woman, was not injured and later told CHP officers she saw Sanderlin but could not stop in time. The CHP's Central Los Angeles office asked anyone who saw the crash to call them at (213) 744-2331.