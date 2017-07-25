Caught on video: Man flips over street vendor's cart in Hollywood, unleashing public anger

Benjamin Ramirez took his cellphone and began recording his encounter with a bearded man who demanded he move his food cart off a Hollywood sidewalk.

“Move the cart, or I’m going to move it myself,” the man said in Spanish.

“Go ahead,” Ramirez said.

Up to that point, he told the bearded man several times he had room to pass. The man, who was with a woman, was walking his dog.

The man then handed the dog’s leash to the woman, walked toward Ramirez and flipped his food cart, spilling ears of corn, serving sticks and items for Mexican shaved-ice slushies known as raspados. Ramirez threw chili powder at the man’s face in self-defense and grabbed a metal bar.

The woman then stepped in and warned Ramirez not to approach them. Ramirez, 24, turned the cellphone on himself.

“I’m recording this because this racist … threw my things,” he said.

“I’m not racist,” the man said from a distance. “I’m Argentinian, you retard.”

The video recorded last week blew up on social media late Monday afternoon, unleashing public fury at the man’s actions and growing support for Ramirez.

“You have a vendor with his cart, and that’s his entire livelihood,” said Ulysses Sanchez, a Boyle Heights community organizer who is planning a happy-hour event to raise money for Ramirez. “Your actions have repercussions. You’re impacting someone’s ability to make a living and affecting their ability to get a piece of the American pie, the American dream.”

In the hierarchy of immigrant occupations, street vending is near the bottom. It’s a job from which you can’t be fired — but it takes long hours every day to make a living. There are few symbols more potent of the slogging work than the pushcart — which, balky as it can be, is a virtual livelihood on wheels.

In Los Angeles, street vending is illegal, but spurred by President Trump’s tough talk on illegal immigration, city officials moved to decriminalized it earlier this year in order to reduce the risk of deportation for vendors who are living in the country illegally.

Sanchez said he hopes the incident will encourage city officials to create a policy that will help regulate street vending and avoid similar incidents.

“Maybe the guy would have looked at [Ramirez] differently? Maybe the street vendor would have dealt with the situation differently: I don’t want my permit to be revoked, so I’ll move,” he said.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it is looking into the matter but did not provide further information. The man who shoved the cart has not been identified by authorities.

