110 Freeway shut down at Slauson Avenue after police pursuit ends in crash

The 110 Freeway was shut down in both directions at Slauson Avenue late Wednesday after a police pursuit led to a crash and car fire.
A SigAlert was issued just before 11 p.m. It was not immediately clear how long the freeway would be closed. Traffic was being diverted to the express lanes, the California Highway Patrol said on Twitter.
ABC7 reported that the chase began about 10:30 p.m. near 113th and Main streets in South L.A. and ended when the suspect collided with a patrol car on the freeway.
The male suspect fled the vehicle but was captured by police, according to ABC7.
The station reported that the car suddenly burst into flames on the freeway.
