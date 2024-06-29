Street takeover in downtown L.A. leaves two cars in flames

An illegal street takeover in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning left two vehicles engulfed in flames.

Police were summoned to the intersection of West 18th and Main streets near the 10 Freeway at 2:49 a.m. and found “in excess of 50 cars,” said LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman.

Two sedans were burning as a stream of traffic weaved around them, according to video from OnSceneTV. Hundreds of spectators were on hand, according to KTLA.

Firefighters extinguished the vehicles, which were towed from the scene. There were no injuries or arrests.

Street takeovers, also known as sideshows, in which souped-up cars spin around in intersections, burning tires, to the delight of fans, are under increasing scrutiny in L.A. Hundreds occur every year with some resulting in deadly crashes and shootings. The City Council launched a pilot program earlier this year to combat illegal takeovers by installing hardened center lines at certain intersections to deter stunt.

Though the pilot program included several downtown intersections, the location of Saturday’s fire was not one of them.