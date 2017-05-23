Southbound 5 Freeway closed in Santa Clarita after LAPD motorcycle officer is pinned under vehicle

A Los Angeles police officer was pinned under a vehicle and the southbound 5 Freeway was shut down early Tuesday following a traffic collision in Santa Clarita, the California Highway Patrol said.

The motorcycle officer became pinned under a vehicle during the collision that occurred north of Lyons Avenue just after 5:15 a.m., said L.A. County Fire supervising dispatcher Eddie Pickett.

The officer was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition, and no other injuries were reported, he said.

The crash forced the CHP to shut down all southbound lanes at Lyons Avenue about 5:45 a.m. with no estimate on when they’d reopen, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.

The cause into the crash was ongoing.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.