Firearms discovered in vehicle at LAX were movie props, roads reopened

Firearms discovered in a truck at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday turned out to be movie props used in World War II reenactments, police said.
Entrances to the airport’s lower-level access roads were reopened by 10 a.m. after the Century and Sepulveda boulevard routes were closed as a safety precaution, authorities said.
The truck had been stopped at a checkpoint around 8:30 a.m. That’s when authorities discovered the firearms, said Charles Pannunzio, spokesman for Los Angeles World Airports.
The Los Angeles Police Department’s bomb squad was called in to investigate, he said.
All the weapons turned out to be fake.
