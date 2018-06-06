O.C. officials expect to have Aliso brush fire fully contained by Friday

A 175-acre vegetation fire that prompted evacuations near Laguna Beach will be fully contained by Friday, officials said.
The blaze started shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday below the Top of the World scenic lookout point and behind Soka University of America in Aliso Viejo, fire officials said.
The fire, which mostly scorched bone-dry brush in the area, led to mandatory evacuations on Saturday and forced the postponement of Costa Mesa High School’s prom at Soka University. By Sunday, officials said the fire had been stopped and all mandatory evacuations were lifted.
In a statement released Wednesday morning, the Orange County Fire Authority said favorable weather was a boon to the efforts of the 348 firefighters who are still checking for “hot spots.”
The fire was 85% contained as of Wednesday morning, officials said. Full containment is expected by Friday.
No buildings were lost in the fire, but three firefighters sustained non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.