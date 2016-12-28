'I felt stupid': Terrible tamales injure pride, not just wallet

The funky Christmas tamale drama continued Wednesday as dozens of Amapola market customers in Downey returned once again for refunds on a supply of bad masa.

More than 300 customers lined up at the well-known market -- some holding bags of the ground cornmeal — to collect refunds after the grocer ran out of cash on Monday.

Among the crowd was Virginia Olivarez, 62, who drove from Santa Ana that morning with a bad batch of tamales she made using the store’s masa.

"They said they were going to make this refund process easier," she said. "That doesn't appear to be the case."

An aluminum pan full of ruined tamales outside Amapola Deli & Market in Downey. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times An aluminum pan full of ruined tamales outside Amapola Deli & Market in Downey. An aluminum pan full of ruined tamales outside Amapola Deli & Market in Downey. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Olivarez, who had been standing in line since 8 a.m., said she spent about $146 on masa and other ingredients.

Olivarez said she came with a copy of her bank statement as proof of purchase, which was one of several ways to obtain a refund.

Olivarez said she has been purchasing masa at Amapola for four years and never had a problem until this year.

She said she purchased her masa on Dec. 24 and began cooking her tamales that day around 1 p.m. By 1 a.m. Christmas day the tamales didn't looked like they had been cooked.

She said her daughter tried one and spit the tamale back out.

"We ended up eating nothing that day," she said. "Christmas dinner was ruined."

She drove to the store Monday after learning of the bad batch of masa but couldn’t get a refund. She returned Wednesday hoping for better luck.

"I'm frustrated. We're all frustrated here," she said.

Farther down the line, Patty Davila said there was a lot riding on her dinner this Christmas.

"I don't cook often," she said.

For years, she and her sisters made tamales and pozole together. This year, however, she tried to do it all by herself.

She cooked her meat in garlic and salt, and made her chile pasilla sauce. Then she scooped the prepared masa and other ingredients into corn husks and cooked them in a huge pot.

When it came time to check on the tamales, she was stunned.

"They were jelly-like," she said. "They were falling apart. They weren't holding together."

She gave them a taste and said they had a mild vinegar taste to them.

“Was it the pot?” she wondered. “I bought a new pot. Or maybe it was the corn leaves — I left them in the water too long?”

She said she ended up buying fried chicken and nacho chips for dinner.

“Who has nachos on Christmas!” she said, standing in line. “You can imagine everybody was making fun of me.”

“I felt stupid,” she said.

Hundreds of people line up outside Amapola Deli & Market in Downey looking to receive refunds for bad masa they had purchased. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Hundreds of people line up outside Amapola Deli & Market in Downey looking to receive refunds for bad masa they had purchased. Hundreds of people line up outside Amapola Deli & Market in Downey looking to receive refunds for bad masa they had purchased. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

The next day, Davila received a text message from her sister telling her that it wasn't her fault, that the store had sold bad masa.

“I never thought it was the masa. It never crossed my mind,” Davila said. “I’ve been buying masa here for 10 to 12 years and I’ve never had a problem. For 50 years this place is known for making the best masa; It has the best flavor — you can just can't go wrong.”

Davila said she was seeking a $105 refund.

Luis Alvarado, a spokesman for Amapola, said the market was established in 1961 and had never encountered this problem before.

He said the family that owns the market has been doing the right thing from the start, giving refunds to people who purchased the bad product. He said they are cooperating with Los Angeles County health inspectors and the vendor who supplied the corn.

He said all four Amapola stores were affected by the bad masa, but the Downey and South L.A. stores had the most customer complaints.

Alvarado said they're giving instant refunds to anyone who purchased masa on Dec. 23 and Dec. 24. Additionally, they will refund up to $100 for the other ingredients used in making the tamales.

"We are working as expediently as humanly possible to make sure those claims are processed in the next 7 to 10 days," Alvarado said. "We understand the frustration, and we know that ... people expect high quality products for their seasonal festivities."

While some customers said they don't plan to come back, that won't be the case for Delfina Garcia, 52, of Pico Rivera, who said she has been purchasing masa from the market for about 30 years.

"This hasn't happened before," she said.

She said that while Christmas dinner was ruined, it didn't spoil the festivities that evening. They had nachos and pizza.

"There were no tamales, but there was plenty of tequila and nachos,” she said.

ALSO

Debbie Reynolds rushed to the hospital after falling ill; condition unknown

Series of earthquakes hits near California-Nevada border

Rose Parade plans more barriers in wake of truck terrorism in Europe