Celebrities, chefs and athletes share their favorite tacos in L.A.

Everyone in Los Angeles has a go-to taqueria. It might be the one that’s most convenient to you, or maybe it holds a special memory or is open late to satisfy your after-midnight taco cravings. We tapped some of our favorite Angelenos — from local chefs and restaurateurs to musicians, community organizers, professional athletes and others. L.A Times Food staff even divulged some of their taco ordering secrets and neighborhood favorites.

Memo Torres, L.A. Taco journalist, landscaper: “There’s so many different styles of tacos: If you want a Sonora-style taco, Sonoratown; Sinaloa-style, La Carreta; you want a good street taco, Brothers Cousins Tacos; a good shrimp taco, Mariscos Jalisco; something innovative, I’ll go Evil Cooks, Macheen … My favorite taco is a taco that not only honors tradition but isn’t afraid to grow and test the limits of its idea.”

— As told to Bryan A’Hearn

Sarintip “Jazz” Singsanong is chef-owner of the acclaimed Thai restaurant Jitlada.

Sarintip “Jazz” Singsanong, chef-owner at Jitlada: “I love Tacos 1986. I order the carne asada tacos and all their salsas are delicious. Spicy!”

— As told to Jenn Harris

Aaron Frazer, drummer and vocalist for Durand & the Indications: “They don’t have the halal trucks here; it’s taco trucks, which are bangin’. I do love Angel’s Tijuana tacos near Highland Park, a short drive up York. I was DJing at Gold Line [when I first tried Angel’s Tacos].”

— As told to Jessica Lipsky

Matty Matheson, chef, cooking host, author and actor: “I like El Ruso. And [Tacos] La Carreta; I did a thing down in Huntington Beach the other day and I got them to cater it, it was sick. I love them. I’m like a carne asada guy, but if I go mariscos: [Mariscos] El Faro in Highland Park — that place is crazy. Their seafood is unreal. And Mariscos Jalisco is iconic.”

— As told to Stephanie Breijo

Gustavo Arellano, L.A. Times columnist and author of “Taco USA”: “El Ruso in Echo Park, Walter [‘El Ruso’ Soto] always brings it with the beautiful meat, the fiery salsas, the cebollitas, the flour tortillas, and you wash it down with a ToniCol. What else do you need in Los Angeles from a taco?”

— As told to Daniel Hernandez

Tyler the Creator is a rapper, singer and fashion designer from Hawthorne.

Tyler, the Creator, rapper, singer, fashion designer: “I love My 2 Cents. The oxtail taco — if you want to use that, that’s my answer. The first time I had oxtail was there, and they do a really good reduction sauce on it. They’re small, they come in threes. But I never feel full. It’s not greasy, it feels healthy. It’s really good.”

— As told to Betty Hallock

Jim Harbaugh, head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers: “Can’t beat Tito’s Tacos in Culver City. So good. We love their beef tacos and bean burritos.”

— As told to Sam Farmer

Josh Scherer, “Mythical Kitchen” host and chef, author: “My favorite tacos in L.A. are the tacos de marlin from Coni’Seafood, the duck carnitas taco from CaCao Mexicatessen, the taco de tripita from Angel’s Tijuana Tacos, and I’ll say the tacos de barbacoa from [Tortas Ahogadas] La Ramadita in North Hollywood. [For late night,] Tacos Tamix.”

— As told to Stephanie Breijo

José Andrés is a chef, cookbook author and founder of World Central Kitchen.

José Andrés, chef, World Central Kitchen founder, author: “Those [Kogi] tacos from Roy Choi always warm my heart. You can argue, ‘What is this Korean guy growing up in L.A. doing tacos? Is this appropriation?’ No, it’s cultural celebration. There’s so many good tacos that you can be having. Mariscos Jalisco, they do a good job with the seafood type of tacos. And then these guys downtown — Sonoratown — they’re good. My tacos, I think they’re damn good too.”

— As told to Stephanie Breijo

Carole Iida-Nakayama, chef-owner of n/soto and n/naka: “Devorame is one of our favorites and it is run by our former employee, Moises Menchu and his partner, Miriam Cornejo. They recently did a taco truck party at n/naka and we all had such a blast.”

— As told to Sarah Mosqueda

Niki Nakayama, chef-owner of n/soto and n/naka: “I personally always like to try classic tacos because it helps me to better understand how they differ from place to place. So I had [Devorame’s] al pastor and carne asada, which were both so good! It’s really fulfilling and inspiring to see our former staff member pursuing his dreams and making them come true.”

— As told to Sarah Mosqueda

Natalia Molina, USC professor and author of “A Place at the Nayarit”: “I would have to say Villa’s Tacos. He so gets the assignment. It is about food, but it is about showing that we have a narrative that’s here in L.A., and that we deserve to charge this much for a taco.”

— As told to Daniel Hernandez

Christina Tosi is a pastry chef, author and founder of Milk Bar.

Christina Tosi, Milk Bar founder, pastry chef, author: “Guisados’ quesadilla con chorizo. I know where every location is and if I don’t have the time I will order delivery with plenty to share — [it’s] very close to my favorite L.A. bite of comfort food. And King Taco’s carne asada. My very first sous chef is from Pasadena and she swore by them, also swearing that they’re SO good because they marinate the beef in Tang, which to this day gets me every time — a brilliant way to tenderize with acidity while adding that je ne sais quoi.”

— As told to Stephanie Breijo

Bill Esparza, food writer and author: “My favorite taco for myself here in L.A. would be Los Sabrosos Al Horno. They do the taco de puerquito echado. It’s suckling pig — whole suckling pig, the guy rolls out the cart with suckling pig on top — and he’s got the meat, the skin, and he’s got mustard salsas. It’s a salsa de chile guero con mostaza, one that’s spicy, and he recommends putting both, so you’ve got these two orangey salsas on top.”

— As told to Daniel Hernandez

Sarah Portnoy, USC professor and author of “Food, Health and Culture in Latino Los Angeles”: “It’s so hard because I have a sentimental attachment to my long-term taco loves, which would be Mariscos Jalisco. I also love Macheen, just delicious, great flavors. I love that mushroom al pastor they do.”

— As told to Daniel Hernandez

Marcellus Wiley, former NFL player: “I love [Burritos El Chavo] because it’s the closest thing that I’ve had outside of my house that reminds me of homemade. Good hood tacos! No ketchup needed!”

— As told to Sam Farmer

Ben Shenassafar is a TV food host, restaurateur and co-founder of The Hundreds.

Ben Shenassafar, The Hundreds co-founder, TV food host, restaurateur: “My go-to is always El Ruso. I love Walter and I love the food he serves there: I love the tortillas there, his carne asada tacos are maybe my favorite, and when I go there I’ll order that and sometimes I’ll order a chile colorado taco just to mix it up. I can’t [not] mention Mariscos Jalisco: There’s a reason why everyone from around the world talks about it, and when you’re in from out of town you have to go eat there. That shrimp taco is really special and I don’t know where you can get anything even close to that anywhere else.”

— As told to Stephanie Breijo

Odilia Yego, Oaxacan Indigenous translator and community organizer: “I would say from a formal taqueria it would be Leo’s Tacos, their al pastor is always amazing. But a street vendor, I like Juquilita’s, with my friend Oscar Olivera, he’s Mixe, from San Isidro Huayapam [Oaxaca], an up-and-coming amazing taco that’s by Hollywood Forever.”

— As told to Daniel Hernandez

Ty Burrell, actor: “Our favorite taco in L.A. used to be Loteria in the old farmers market. It was an odd fit there in some ways, as it felt very much like it could have been a food truck just outside on the street. But it was a welcome comfort in the center of all that chaos. Now it’s the decidedly more bougie Loqui in Culver City. It’s a super simple menu and a very friendly staff, and the tacos are more down to earth than their environs.”

— As told to Sam Farmer

Patty Rodriguez, co-founder of Lil Libros: “My go-to taco is the taco de cabeza con todo, salsa verde, salsa habanero, cilantro y cebolla, with a ton of rábanos, from Tacos Estilo Guadalajara on a strip mall in Lynwood, which interestingly enough, it’s on the same lot at the apartments that we first moved to when we arrived to Lynwood. And they’re actually tacos al vapor, which makes for a really special melt-in-your-mouth taco.”

— As told to Daniel Hernandez

Javier Cabral is an author and editor of L.A. Taco.

Javier Cabral, L.A. Taco editor: “I’ve been enjoying on a deep level — and by deep level, I mean the relationship between a taquero and a customer, there’s banter and a sense of community — Tacos La Rueda or Tacos La Carreta. Imagine these [tacos] were transported via helicopter and dropped in the middle of Sinaloa or Mexico City or Guadalajara, or any major capital city. They will taste exactly the same as any other taco parlor houses in natural country in Mexico, which is really hard to achieve.”

— As told to Bryan A’Hearn

Corissa Hernandez, owner of Nativo and House of Xelas: “On one of my first dates with my husband, after a concert, he was like, ‘Hey I want to take you to one of my favorite taco spots.’ I think we were even in a limo. We sat on the curb, ate our tacos with the grease dripping down our pinkies, and we just knew that we were going to get married after that.”

— As told to Danielle Dorsey

Bill Addison, L.A. Times restaurant critic: “I never have a set plan. I want to meet every taqueria with a fresh mind. I look around and see what everyone else is eating. I look around and see what is obvious, what the signature of the taqueria is, but I’m also looking for things I don’t often see, be it a cut of meat, a style of salsa, a mention of a region that I haven’t often seen represented in Los Angeles. It’s the very nature of my job to not have a standing order.”

Sarah Mosqueda, L.A. Times O.C. reporter: “As a picky eater growing up, my mother and I had a lot of disagreements about food. But the one snack she made for me as a kid that I never said ‘no’ to was a warm corn tortilla, smeared with sour cream and sprinkled with salt. She would warm the tortilla on the burner then smear, sprinkle and fold. It is the most comforting snack and I still make it to this day. It’s my favorite way to enjoy a quality tortilla too!”

Anthony Banda is a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Anthony Banda, Dodgers pitcher: “My grandmother would make flour and corn tortillas from scratch and make us breakfast tacos in the morning to take to school. Growing up revolved around tacos. Any type of taco. Whatever we could fit in a taco. They bring back memories of my childhood because of my grandmother.”

— As told to Marissa Kraus

Jenn Harris, L.A. Times Food columnist: “My order depends on the truck. I try to figure out ahead of time what they’re known for or I’ll ask the taquero. [For example], the shredded beef with refried beans taco from Asadero Chikali. It’s not what I normally order there but I asked the taquero what he eats and he didn’t even answer me, he just started putting together this taco. It was spectacular. I think about it and want to eat it all the time — like even now, as I’m talking about it. Always ask the taquero. And the flour tortillas [at Asadero Chikali] are crazy good, not enough people are talking about their flour tortillas.”

Stephanie Breijo, L.A. Times Food reporter: “I’m an al pastor girlie, especially when it’s trompo al pastor. My favorite go-to is Angel’s [Tijuana Tacos], I’ll either go to the Eagle Rock or Echo Park location and I love the plain al pastor taco, but the quesotaco is fantastic as well. I do it fully loaded, coated in salsas and grilled onions.”

Cindy Carcamo, L.A. Times Food reporter: “I always make sure to try the taco without any salsas because I really want to get the true flavor of the taco and to see how tender the meat is. I find that the best tacos are the ones that you don’t even have to dress. Although it is fun to add salsas and if I had to pick one it’d be the green, avocado-tomatillo salsa.”

Kim Prince is a chef and co-owner of Dulanville food truck.



Kim Prince, chef and co-owner of Dulanville food truck: “Of course I will toot my own Nashville Hot Chicken TaHOTcos! But when I’m not frying, I enjoy Trejo’s Tacos. I’m a Uncle Machete fan, and he’s certainly been a supporter of me and my brand. Give me a chicken tinga taco with a dash of Tajin, a pillow and a good episode of ‘Bridgerton,’ and I’m a happy girl! ... Shout-out to my latest crave by Re:HER food member Lucy Haro of Qusqo Bistro & Gallery in Santa Monica. She makes a fire Peruvian steak taco.”

— As told to Bryan A’Hearn

Betty Hallock, deputy editor of L.A. Times Food: “It’s hard to name a favorite or a go-to order at this point because I feel like there’s a different taco for every mood or craving, but I do love cachete, [or] beef cheek tacos. I have a special memory of eating at [Tacos Al Vapor] El Canelo for the first time and ordering the beef cheeks. They’re served so simply on small corn tortillas with just onion and cilantro. Ordering at the window and eating something so simple that was so delicious with a friend on the hood of his car, it just seemed so quintessentially L.A.”

Laurie Ochoa, general manager of L.A. Times Food: “Lengua is my comfort-food taco. The softness of the meat, with subtle bay leaf notes bringing out the beefiness of the gently stewed tongue, plays so well against the punch of chopped onion and cilantro inside a well-made corn tortilla, always with tart tomatillo salsa verde, and sometimes a splash of spicy red too.”

Daniel Hernandez, editor of L.A. Times Food: “I just love the media luna fried seafood taco at Bee Taqueria — every time I have it is like reliving its initial surprise. Chef Alex Carrasco puts a chipotle sauce on top and a little pile of greens, plus a little cup of shrimp consomé on the side. It’s just perfect. But my go-to order when I am trying a new taquería would always be chorizo or cabeza. Tasting those meats will always tell me if it’s a good spot!”

Danielle Dorsey, assistant editor of L.A. Times Food: “When I think back on nights out in L.A., it’s just a montage of taco trucks. El Flamin’ Taco in Echo Park, Leo’s Tacos in Mid-City. We’d head there after leaving the bar and I’d always order enough so that I could eat a couple tacos in the parking lot, a couple more when I got home and a few to help nurse my hangover in the morning.”