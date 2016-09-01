Angels star Mike Trout walks away from O.C. car crash uninjured

Angels outfielder Mike Trout was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday evening in Orange County but was not injured in the crash, according to his agent.

The crash involved at least two vehicles and occurred about 9 p.m. along the southbound 55 Freeway near McFadden Avenue in Tustin, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person suffered injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital. The person’s condition was not known, according to a CHP dispatcher.

Craig Landis, Trout’s agent, confirmed to The Times that he was not injured in the crash. The general manager of the Angels, Billy Eppler, said he spoke with Trout via telephone and that he will join the team in Seattle for the Friday game against the Mariners.

“He feels fine,” Eppler said in a statement. “He is at home with his roommate and is planning on traveling with the club to Seattle.”

Video obtained by KCBS-TV showed firefighters rescuing a woman who was trapped in a vehicle.

Trout was seen speaking with CHP officers at the scene of the crash and walking by his black Mercedes. The CHP’s incident log of the crash indicated that officers requested a tow truck for a black Mercedes.

It’s unclear what led to the crash. At the time, the southbound 55 Freeway had been congested from a collision that occurred earlier in the evening, according to Capt. Larry Kurtz, a spokesman for the Orange County Fire Authority.

The Angels played Wednesday in Anaheim, and beat the Cincinnati Reds 3 to 0.

UPDATES:

Sept.1, 1:00 a.m.: This article was updated with comments from Billy Eppler.

This article was originally published Aug. 31 at 11:50 p.m.