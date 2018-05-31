'Large amount of blood' leads authorities to dead body and four suspects

After deputies found a “large amount of blood” in a home in the unincorporated area of Azusa earlier this week, an investigation led them to a body and four suspects.
San Dimas Station deputies responded to a house in the 6100 block of Goodway Drive around 10:15 p.m. Monday for a disturbance call, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. No one was inside, but based on the condition of the home — including a large amount of blood on the floor — deputies “formed the opinion a medical emergency or a criminal act had occurred.”
Two days later, authorities found a man’s body in heavy brush on San Gabriel Canyon Road in Azusa Canyon. Investigators had learned a body had possibly been dumped in the area and after approximately two hours of searching, the victim was found around 30 feet down the hill from the roadway.
The man, who has not been identified, suffered what appeared to be blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
Three suspects have been identified and arrested. All three are men in their early 20s and acquaintances of the victim. A fourth suspect is still being sought, and “therefore no suspect names are being released at this time, nor is the motive,” authorities said.
Investigators determined the victim was assaulted at the Goodway Drive location before being driven to Azusa Canyon, where his body was thrown over the side of the road.
It has not been determined whether the victim was killed at the home or if he died where his body was found, authorities said.