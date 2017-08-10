Toppled big rig closes all lanes of the eastbound 10 Freeway at Santa Fe Ave.

An overturned big rig was blocking all lanes of the eastbound 10 Freeway in central Los Angeles early Thursday, the CHP said.

CHP Officer Tony Polizzi said the accident was reported at 1:58 a.m. at Santa Fe Avenue, and all lanes were closed beginning at 2:25 a.m. Fire and medical crews were on the scene, he added, but no injuries had been reported.

It was unclear what caused the big rig to topple, or how many other vehicles were involved. The CHP accident log mentions a white Honda with major front-end damage.

Traffic was being diverted onto Santa Fe Avenue.

