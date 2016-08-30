Fast-moving Bogart fire in Riverside County spreads to 700 acres; hundreds of residents evacuated

A fast-moving vegetation fire north of Beaumont spread to 700 acres Tuesday afternoon, displacing hundreds of residents from rural communities in Riverside County, authorities said.

The Bogart fire was reported at 12:25 p.m. near Winesap Avenue and International Park Road in Cherry Valley, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The blaze spread in bone-dry vegetation in the hills west of the Morongo Reservation and destroyed at least one building, fire officials said.

The fire was 5% contained as of 5:30 p.m.

About 700 residents from approximately 200 homes were evacuated, including the Highland Springs Village mobile home park and Banning Bench, a rural plateau northwest of Banning, fire officials said.

An evacuation center was opened at the Albert A. Chatigny Senior Community Center in Beaumont.

More than 320 firefighters have been assigned to combat the blaze. They are being assisted by five helicopters, two bulldozers and nine air tankers.

One firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Cherry Valley, where the blaze ignited, is located off the 10 Freeway and has a population of more than 6,300, census records show.

This story will be updated.

UPDATES:

5:30 p.m.: This article was updated with additional details on the growth of the fire.

This article was originally published at 4:20 p.m.