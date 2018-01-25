Boyle Heights church damaged in fire

Vandals broke into Church of the Angels, an Episcopal Church on Avenue 64, before sunrise on Jan. 13 and lit a fire in the sanctuary, using prayer books and hymnals as kindling, said the Rev. Robert Gaestel, the church's rector. They also used green spray paint to deface a statue of an angel outside and to write the words "Jehovah Lives" and an Old Testament verse, 2 Kings 19:35, about the killing of Assyrians.