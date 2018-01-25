Boyle Heights church damaged in fire

A Boyle Heights church was damaged in a fire early Thursday, and arson investigators are working to determine the cause, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The blaze at Resurrection Catholic Church in the 3300 block of Opal Street was reported at 2:31 a.m. and was primarily contained to the first floor. Sixty-two firefighters knocked down the fire in 26 minutes, according to the fire department.
"Firefighters were able to prevent it from extending to the sanctuary area," said Margaret Stewart, an LAFD spokeswoman.
There were no injuries reported. Video from OnScene.TV showed stone statues in front of the church toppled over.
The House of Worship Task Force — consisting of the LAFD, Los Angeles Police Department, FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — will investigate, as is standard with church fires, Stewart said.
Authorities are also searching for those responsible for setting fire to a 129-year-old Pasadena church earlier this month.
Vandals broke into Church of the Angels, an Episcopal Church on Avenue 64, before sunrise on Jan. 13 and lit a fire in the sanctuary, using prayer books and hymnals as kindling, said the Rev. Robert Gaestel, the church's rector. They also used green spray paint to deface a statue of an angel outside and to write the words "Jehovah Lives" and an Old Testament verse, 2 Kings 19:35, about the killing of Assyrians.
The graffiti at Church of the Angels resembled messages left on several other churches that were vandalized in recent months, including an Assyrian church in San Fernando and three churches in West Covina.
