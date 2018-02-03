Motorist is shot to death near downtown Los Angeles

A motorist was shot and killed early Saturday as he was driving in the Jefferson Park neighborhood west of downtown Los Angeles, police said.
The shooting occurred about 4 a.m. as the driver and his male passenger were driving near the intersection of 29th Street and Western Avenue, just south of the 10 Freeway, said Capt. Darnell Davenport of the Los Angeles Police Department.
The driver was shot multiple times and his car collided with a parked vehicle, Davenport said. The passenger was unhurt. Neither was identified.
The driver, who was described as being in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Davenport said.
The suspect remains at large, he said. It was unclear whether the shooter was in a car or on foot.
Francine Lee, a woman who identified herself as the victim's aunt, showed up at the crime scene Saturday morning. She said her nephew was going to school and studying to be an electrician.
"He was a good kid," she said. "He was very faithful to his children. He was trying to get himself together as far as going back to school."
The victim's wife, who also showed up at the crime scene but did not want to give her name, identified her husband as Ervin Galbreath, 28, and said he was the father of twins.